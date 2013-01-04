Could Digital Music Sales Save The Music Industry?

Video may have killed the radio star, but it seems like the Internet has the potential to save the music industry. According to a recent Nielsen survey, US music sales grew 3.1 percent in 2012 thanks in large part to digital sales, The Verge reported.

Nielsen also found that of 118 million albums sold last year, 37 percent of them were sold digitally, a six percent bounce from 2011. Meanwhile, sales of digital single tracks were up 5.1 percent to reach 1.3 billion sold.

The rise in digital sales isn’t incredibly shocking, especially with record sales going to Adele and Taylor Swift, who generally appeal to a younger audience.

“Adele’s album, 21, is the first album ever to be the top seller of the year for two consecutive years, and Taylor Swift’s Red has sold more than 3.1 million copies in only 10 weeks, debuting with the highest weekly sales of any title since 2002,”a Nielsen spokesman said in a statement.

As Verge pointed out, the report might not fully explain the state of the music industry, however. There were no numbers included about how services like Spotify and Pandora fared last year.

