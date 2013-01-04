Oops! Rep. Tim Huelskamp’s Public Display Of iPad Affection Reveals Secret Plan To Fight John Boehner

A quick tip for politicians looking to lead a quick revolt against the Speaker of the House: Hide your iPad from plain view. Politico reported that Kansas Rep. Tim Huelskamp mistakenly displayed in view of photographers and reporters a list of his colleagues he hoped would oppose John Boehner’s re-election as Speaker of the House. Ironically, the title of the document, according to the report: “You would be fired if this goes out.”

Boehner, of course, was re-elected to his speaker chair.

When asked for comment about the report, Huelskamp (via a spokesman) quipped “I will not comment on stories that invade personal e-mails or private property.”

Maybe next time, try a handwritten note?

[Image: via Politico]