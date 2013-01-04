U.S. Frowns On Google Exec Eric Schmidt’s North Korea Visit

Here’s the State Department’s take on Eric Schmidt’s private visit to North Korea, alongside Bill Richardson. “Frankly, we don’t think the timing of this is particularly helpful, but they are private citizens and they are making their own decisions,” said spokeswoman Victoria Nuland. Although there is little official conversation between the two countries, there was some entertaining Twitter backchat between a U.S. official and the rogue state’s first Twitter account back in 2010.