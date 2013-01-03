Vatican City Goes Cash-Only

Tourists hoping to use Vatican City‘s famous Latin-language ATMs are out of luck. Italy’s central bank has suspended all credit card and electronic transactions in Vatican City. Italy’s central bank, which oversees the Holy See’s exclusive electronic transaction contract with Deutsche Bank Italia, has ruled that the Vatican is not complying with European Union anti-money laundering regulations. The Vatican says they are rushing to institute anti-laundering safeguards; the Vatican Bank is currently plagued by scandal due to revelations made in VatiLeaks.
At the moment, Vatican visitors can only pay for admission to the ministate’s famous museums and religious sites in cash.
[Image: Flickr user Thrillho]