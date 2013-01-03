FTC, Google Come To Agreement After A Two-Year Investigation

With an outcome that was widely expected, the two-year fight between Google and the FTC ended on Thursday without a lawsuit but did result in Google agreeing to make a variety of concessions to the regulatory body.
As detailed on Google’s official blog, companies can opt out of Google’s search engine and remove things like reviews from specialized search pages. The company also agreed to changes in their ad campaigns and to limit the power it exercises to block competitor’s products.
The news came as Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt is reportedly visiting North Korea.
[Image: Flickr user UW Digital Collections]