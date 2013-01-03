Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page Top List Of Most Social CEOs

It comes as no great shock that Facebook mogul Mark Zuckerberg , Google’s Larry Page and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner top the list of most “important” CEOs in PeekYou ‘s recent survey. The rankings, according to the people search experts, are determined by a CEO’s blogging habits, participation on social networks, number of friends (or followers or readers), the amount of web content they create, and their prominence in the news.

In one surprise coup, OKCupid’s Sam Yagan came in third in the rankings, beating out Twitter‘s Dick Costolo (4th), Pinterest‘s Ben Silbermann (5th) and Tumblr‘s David Carp (6th).

The rankings may be worth something to businesses. Studies show that the more social a company is, the more likely they are to find untapped value, feedback and collaboration across the organization.

[Image: Flickr user Lorenia]