Starbucks To Sell Square Mobile Payment Readers In Its Cafes

If caffeine and pumpkin spice lattes aren’t reason enough to visit Starbucks, the company is now also selling Square mobile payment readers at their retail locations, the startup company announced Thursday, according to Tech Crunch. S

Starbucks began accepting Square Wallet payments in November of 2012. The startup payment method, founded by Twitter inventor Jack Dorsey, allows customers to scan a digital wallet or a QR code from their mobile phone to pay for their java lugging pulling an analog wallet out of their pocket.

While accepting Square as a payment makes life easier for customers, the system is designed to also make it easier for small businesses to receive payments without being charged exorbitant fees.

The payment readers cost $9.99 but there’s a $10 credit that every buyer can redeem back to their bank account.

Starbucks invested $25 million in Square last August and its chief executive Howard D. Schultz joined the startup’s board.