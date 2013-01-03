Facebook Is Top Social Network In 127 Countries

Of all the continents, Asia has most Facebook users, with 278 million users. However, it is dwarfed by users of QZone, with 552 million users in China alone. One interesting stat on Cosenza’s map, however, is that, in the past six months, QZone has overtaken Facebook in South Korea. Only Russia, China, and Iran, with their own, homegrown networks, seem impervious to Mark Zuckerberg’s charms. I wonder why that is?