Al Jazeera Buys Current TV, Announces New U.S.-Based News Channel

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Al Jazeera announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Al Gore’s Current TV network and will launch a U.S.-based news network headquartered in New York City this year. The network will have bureaus across the United States including in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago and is expected to hire about 300 journalists.

The news comes nearly two years after network executives met with Time Warner Cable and Comcast in an attempt to find a place in the American market.

On Twitter, many people like Late Show With David Letterman writer Justin Stangel joked about Current TV, a network with great potential that was, during its last days, perhaps best known for a messy breakup with mercurial TV personality Keith Olbermann.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter was among those who joked about Olbermann upon hearing the announcement.

Another conservative commentator, Glenn Beck, tweeted about his network’s attempt to buy Current TV, which was blocked because of conflicting ideologies.

And many, like Time columnist Glenn Greenwald, quickly defended the network against the unavoidable bigotry that filled the Twittersphere following the announcement.

