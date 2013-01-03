Steamy Google, FTC Smackdown Ends Today, Likely Without A Lawsuit

The 20-month tussle between the FTC and Google is expected to end today, without a lawsuit against the Internet behemoth. Instead, the firm is expected to make a voluntary agreement to change its business practices, such as its use of other sites’ content and advertising data, as well as settle with technology firms aggrieved by its practice of misusing smartphone patents.
The news, however, is unlikely to be welcomed by Google’s competitors both in the search and smartphone fields, who were hoping that the FTC would take legal action against Google on the anti-trust front.
[Image by Flickr user Robert Scoble]