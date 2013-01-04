What Happens When Acts Of Kindness Go Social

In Spreadable Media , my co-authors and I suggest the most fundamental change in communication in a digital age is the role most of us now play in the circulation of media content. As such activity becomes an everyday part of life, we have begun to see how spreading media content gets connected to some small action to get involved.

Over the fall and winter here in Kentucky, I’ve witnessed one particular phenomenon that has captured the hearts of a wide range of Bluegrassers and spread far beyond: a public role, organized via social media, for granting the wishes of terminally ill children. Twice these past few months, grassroots campaigns launched that required some small, discrete action from hundreds of thousands of individuals and, in the process, mobilized a community.

First, this fall, word spread of 13-year-old Beech Grove boy Lane Goodwin, who had been battling a rare form of cancer called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma since 2010. Lane’s wish was to receive more than 100,000 likes on the Facebook page his family had set up to communicate about the teen. The effort started among friends and family via Facebook.

Since Lane had always given a thumbs up in all the pictures taken of him to indicate his positive spirit through all his treatments and setbacks, the “Thumbs Up for Lane Goodwin” campaign was born. Not only did people like the page, but they were also taking pictures of themselves giving the boy a thumbs up in return. Through a community effort, soon the media and a range of celebrities alike became aware of the campaign.

Lane received “thumbs up” over the next few days from the Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway, a range of University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University sports figures (including a whole stadium of WKU football fans), Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, the crew of Duck Dynasty, Johnny Depp, Flo from the Progressive commercials, Kyle Busch, the U.S. Marines, WWE’s Vince McMahon, Christie Brinkley, Anderson Cooper, Matchbox 20, the Oklahoma State basketball team, the San Francisco 49ers, the Blue Man Group, Paula Deen, and Turtleman from Call of the Wildman, among many others. (See pictures here).

Only days after word began circulating more widely about the “Thumbs Up for Lane” campaign, his Facebook page reached 100,000 likes. That total had doubled to 200,000 likes soon thereafter. By the time of Lane’s death a month later, his page had received 369,000 likes.

Then, this Christmas season, word spread of a 9-year-old Salyersville boy, Dalton Dingus, who has stage-4 cystic fibrosis and who wanted to break the Guinness world record for number of Christmas cards received. While other Christmas card campaigns have been organized previously for terminally ill children, what has been particularly amazing in this situation is the rapidity with which a Christmas card campaign was organized online, and the wide geographic range of those who have participated in sending physical mail to the boy in a short amount of time.