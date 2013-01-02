Polaroid To Open Fotobar Stores In New York, Florida, Boston And More

In the latest attempt by Polaroid to push back into the photo market, the company announced that is opening a retail location for customers to print out photos from their digital cameras, smartphones or hard drives. The Fotobar Store, according to The Verge , will open its doors in Delrey Beach, Fla. in Feb. 2013 and expand to New York, Boston, Vegas and more.

The stores, according to The Next Web, will allow users to download their photos, apply fixes and filters, and print.

The Fotobar, which is currently available online, is the latest attempt by the classic photo company to revamp itself. For those who don’t want to leave their home to print Polaroid photos, though, we have a Kickstarter project for you.

[Image: Flickr user Moominsean]