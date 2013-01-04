Business Predictions That Won’t Come True In 2013

In these unstable times, it has become difficult to make predictions about what we can expect in 2013. So, this year, I decided to offer some predictions for what won’t happen in 2013. Here are 8 things you can safely assume won’t happen in the next twelve months.

1. We, the public, will by and large do nothing about the erosion of our online privacy. The lure of ‘free’ will continue to trump our sensibilities. We will continue to refuse to pay for services that respect our privacy and honor service level agreements. We will continue to use Facebook and other services that treat our identity and intellectual capital as their own. The recent Instagram incident is but a singular example of many such services. This will be a recurring theme. For what we can do to protect ourselves, check out this post.

2. On a related note, we, the public, will by and large do nothing about the erosion of our civil liberties. The continued threats of terrorism and of increasingly sophisticated organized crime syndicates will continue to give cause to authorities to erode our civil liberties, online and off. For an example of what I am talking about, check out this recent podcast from NPR’s “This American Life.”

3. Information overload will not get better. With the increased popularity of tablets, we now have even more devices to interrupt our daily lives. Recent research from Forrester found that 2/3 of workers now use at least two devices for work and 28% use three devices. As we juggle yet more devices, the well-known effect of stress caused by context switching and multitasking will get worse. See this recent post for some strategies for dealing with information overload.

4. Email will not decline. Predictions about the demise of email and its replacement with Twitter-like activity streams are premature. While activity streams will gain popularity, email is still the only ubiquitous, standardized and completely interoperable online communication tool we have. Universal access and interoperability will ensure it remains our primary mode of communicating online for many years to come. Here are some more thoughts on the future of activity streams.

5. People won’t stop bringing their own tablets and smartphones to work. Organizations will have to extend their Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) programs to cope. Case in point, Apple has already shipped 100 million iPads, and another 100 million are projected to be sold in 2013. According to Forrester Research, the greatest needs for the tablet at work are to access business applications and for collaboration. Forget about Facebook and Twitter, the focus will be on enterprise applications to do real work. Here are some practical tips for making sure BYOD doesn’t turn into “Bring Your Own Disaster.”