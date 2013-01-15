Livestrong Weakens In Lance’s Controversial Wake

Fast Company’s November 2010 cover story asked, “Can Livestrong Survive Lance?” After a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency report in October put Lance Armstrong at the center of a massive doping ring and cost him his Tour de France titles and his sponsors, the question became critical. Armstrong resigned as chairman of the cancer foundation October 17, but remained on the board.

Despite the debacle, Livestrong CEO Doug Ulman told Fast Company that “the number of donations was way up and the average size of donations has increased by $20.” Still, said Leslie Lenkowsky, a professor of philanthropic studies at Indiana University, the charity “should be in crisis mode.”

On November 4, Armstrong left the board, and for the first time won’t be acting as an ambassador for the organization, either officially or unofficially. For now, he and the philanthropy he started are taking separate paths, both into an uncertain future.