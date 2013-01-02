Happy 30th Birthday, Internet!

An important structural component of the modern-day Internet celebrated its 30th birthday this week, according to a post on Google’s Official blog. The standard computer communication protocol, which is still the “common language” used to send and receive information between computers, was officially used for the first time across the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency network on Jan. 1, 1983. “On that day, the operational Internet was born. TCP/IP went on to be embraced as an international standard, and now underpins the entire Internet,” wrote Vint Cerf, one of the creators of the TCP/IP protocol who now works as Google’s VP and Chief Internet Evangelist.