It Was A Very Appy Christmas, As Downloads Broke Records

Analytics firm Flurry reports that for the Christmas week of 2012 there were some 1.76 billion app downloads for iOS and Android platforms. That’s nearly one for every four people on the planet, and up 560 million on last year’s figure (that’s close to 50% growth).

604 million apps of that huge total for 2012 were downloaded in the U.S., but the overall share of the app market by U.S. consumers slipped dramatically to 34.3% as overall international growth of app consumption begins to outstrip the U.S. China took second place in total downloads, with 183 million, just above the U.K.’s 132 million.

Flurry also estimates (from its own server data extrapolated to the whole population) that some 17.4 million mobile devices were activated on Christmas day itself–another new record. Smartphones and tablets were the gift to give, apparently.

Did you get a new mobile device last week? If you did–how many apps did you download (my total was somewhere around 20 for the week!)?

[Image: Flickr user Oyvind Solstad]