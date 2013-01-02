DogTV Launches Overseas

DogTV, a television channel that airs programming for dogs, has just launched their first overseas expansion in Israel. Although based in the United States, the privately owned channel’s management is primarily Israeli. Instead of airing conventional programs, DogTV primarily offers short programs calibrated to dogs’ different sense of vision primarily centered on nature and the activities of other dogs.
The channel, which does not currently carry any advertising, will be offered as a premium channel on a subscription basis. Tech services for animals are a surprisingly fertile field; two pet-oriented social networks called Dogster and Catster launched in 2004, and there are numerous iPad apps for cats.
