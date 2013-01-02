75 Percent Of World’s Head Of States On Twitter

Barack Obama apparently isn’t the only head of state using Twitter to connect with the world. A new study by the Digital Policy Council found that 123 of 164 countries’ head of states had a presence on Twitter in 2012, a huge jump from the 69 that were on Twitter in 2011. The most followed head of state is Obama, according to the report, followed by Venezuela’s outspoken leader Hugo Chavez.
The number is likely to continue to grow. In December, Twitter reported that it reached the 200 million active user per month mark.
[Image: Flickr user Andrea]