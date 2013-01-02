Kia To Partner With Google For In-Car Navigation System

A new partnership with Google will make it easier for future Kia Motors car owners to get around. The car company announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with the search giant to beef up navigation in its UVO system on the 2014 Sorento CUV (expected to arrive in showrooms at the beginning of this year). The new navigation partnership will allow Sorento CUV drivers to locate points of interest and directions using Google Maps from inside their car and using an app on their smartphones.