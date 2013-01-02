Google’s New Tactic In Its War With Apple Uses The iOS Platform As A Weapon

An advert posted on YouTube hints at Google ‘s latest strategy in its ongoing war with Apple : using iOS apps in order to entice users of Apple hardware onto Google software. And it seems to be working–as Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson reports . The search giant looks to be having a recruitment drive for its iOS Dev department . Check out this Google Jobs blogpost.

We saw this last year, most notably with the Google-Apple maps debacle–when the Google Maps iOS app was released last month, it shot to the top of the App Store charts and is generally seen as a superior product to its Android counterpart. Google’s Internet browser, Chrome, is available as an iOS download, as is Google Search, Gmail, and YouTube.