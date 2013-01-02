Google’s New Tactic In Its War With Apple Uses The iOS Platform As A Weapon

An advert posted on YouTube hints at Google‘s latest strategy in its ongoing war with Apple: using iOS apps in order to entice users of Apple hardware onto Google software. And it seems to be working–as Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson reports. The search giant looks to be having a recruitment drive for its iOS Dev department. Check out this Google Jobs blogpost.
We saw this last year, most notably with the Google-Apple maps debacle–when the Google Maps iOS app was released last month, it shot to the top of the App Store charts and is generally seen as a superior product to its Android counterpart. Google’s Internet browser, Chrome, is available as an iOS download, as is Google Search, Gmail, and YouTube.