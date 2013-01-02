Asia’s Twitter Users Ring In The New Year With Over 30,000 Messages Per Minute

Twitter has released its New Year’s Eve stats, and they show that the service is thriving in Asia. 33,388 tweets per minute were sent as the chimes rang out in Japan and Korea, over twice as many as were sent at midnight in New York and Bogota–13,336, if you’re interested.
Another winner on Monday night was China’s microblogging service, Sina Weibo. With 729,571 messages per minute, an increase of 52% from its previous record-breaking event, 2012’s Chinese New Year. In total, 12.36 million New Year messages were sent, a threefold increase.