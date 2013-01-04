How REI Put A Bow On Social Marketing And Wowed Customers

As marketers, we talk a lot about real-time response and true social agility. But very few brands were able to master the art. So is agile marketing a myth?

A lot of brands struggle with agility in marketing: thinking on their feet, coming up with original and fully custom responses, being innovative in the way they influence conversations. Marketers are used to running campaigns that take three to six months to produce.

Real-time community response is not hard. If you have time to answer a tweet or a question on Facebook, you consider it a job well done. A satisfied customer is a repeat customer, so that’s great. But to break through the noise, marketers have to master the art of not only real-time response but the art of the “wow” response–the response that actually makes customers sit up in their chairs and have them say: “Wow! That’s really creative!”

One way to achieve that is to appeal to your customer’s ego through the fully personalized response. Not only it is flattering, but it is also very personal. Old Spice perfected that with Mustafa’s video responses quite some time ago. My friend Ramon De Leon, marketing mastermind of a six-store Domino’s Pizza franchise in Chicago, goes one step further and truly touches his customers through personal relationships. He does a fantastic job with sending his customers and fans personal video responses in real time.

Not only that, through having a personal relationship with his patrons and paying attention to both real-life and Twitter conversations, Ramon knows who his customer’s idols are, and when he gets a chance to meet the person his customer admires, he always asks him/her to record a custom five-second greeting to that particular customer and he posts it real-time–his way of saying “I truly care!” Case in point: MC Hammer. One more: a tweet from Valeria, another customer, when Ramon taped a video greeting from Brian Solis at LeWeb just for her (she is a big fan of Brian’s).

Just before Christmas I had my own encounter with the “wow” experience when my casual tweet to REI, “What is the best gift suggestion you have this year?” was answered through a video. Not only the video was custom made for me, it was made within less than an hour. Even for the most innovative companies, that speed of response is to be envied.





Was I pleasantly surprised? Definitely! Was I flattered? Heck yes! Someone actually took time to create a custom response for me. Not only that, they presented themselves as a socially savvy brand. And that piqued my interest. So I decided to meet REI’s social media team and investigate further.