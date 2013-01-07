Thanks To Social Media, It’s Easier Than Ever For Brands To Self Destruct

The fallout was severe: The head of the Paramount Studios cut Cruise loose, calling his antics “creative suicide.” It wasn’t until the end of 2011–six years later–that Cruise found his way back to big box office success with Mission: Impossible–Ghost Protocol.

There’s no question that Cruise seemed as though he was going out of his way to demolish his brand. He flaunted bizarre behavior and beliefs on national TV and caused his own temporary downfall. But in 2013, all brands have the potential to jump on their own couches by doing no more than putting out an innocent tweet.

Item: McDonalds began soliciting stories from its Twitter fans, using the promoted trend, #McDStories. The Twitterverse was suddenly overwhelmed with users sharing incredibly negative stories of their experiences with McDonalds cuisine, and the company was forced to quickly pull the campaign, which was dubbed “McFail.”

Item: After the horrific Dark Knight Rises movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, the National Rifle Association blithely tweeted, “Good morning, Shooters, happy Friday! Weekend plans?” The tweet was pre-scheduled and nobody at the association thought to pull it after the mass shooting incident.

Item: After the fast food chain Chick-fil-A was discovered to be contributing to groups that advocated anti-gay policies, the company found itself in the middle of a political firestorm. A cute teenage girl on Facebook began posting earnest defenses of the business–but it was soon determined that her picture was licensed from a stock photo company and that Chick-Fil-A had most likely set up the fake account to manufacture phony support for its positions.

The point of all this? Social media have become the ultimate “brand police,” shining spotlights on whatever weaknesses a business might currently have as well as any deception it’s trying to get away with. With social media usage more widespread than ever before, and, thanks to the increasing proliferation of mobile devices, more constant than ever before, this is the year when every brand must: