Twelve Predictions For 2013

I’m staring into my crystal ball, and I see…nothing. And neither can all the other swamis wildly trying to issue predictions for 2013. My predictions are based only on my intuition, but for what it’s worth, here they are:

Tech:

1. Small tablets will catch on, because you can now pretend you have an iPad or an iPad Mini even if you only have a Nexus 7 or Kindle Fire, which in many ways are more flexible, better–and cheaper. But the iPad Mini sets the trend, and all of us over 45 will once again struggle to read smaller screens without spectacles. For kids, no problem of course.

2. Wearable computing moves further into the mainstream. Some day, God willing, the Pebble watch will deliver. And people have begun getting their Basis devices. The new Fitbit, the new Jawbone, and the now-familiar Nike Fuelband continue to valiantly count steps and calories for people who either do or do not make lifestyle changes–and this is random. You can’t predict who will or who won’t.

3. Google Goggles are only a subtext to the trend above. Sure, Scoble’s writing a book on contextualism, but that’s not part of 2013 unless you are a developer or someone with $1500 burning a hole in her pocket.

4. Many startups merge, converge, or die. The term “Series A crunch” is a euphemism for the death of mediocre concepts, and many emerged over the last two years.

5. America (and especially Silicon Valley) cedes its place as the only place to build a company. It never was the only place to build a company, but before streaming video that wasn’t widely known. Now that we can see into remote crevasses of developing countries, we are aware of how much innovation goes on there.

Healthcare:

6. You gotta break the eggs to make the omelet, and 2013 will be the rise of bundled payments that no one knows how to manage, outcomes that no one knows how to measure, and steadily rising costs as everyone tries to make a bundle off the old system before Obamacare really kicks in during 2014.