Shaifali Puri And Kristen Titus Fight For Social Causes In A Social Media World

Shaifali Puri is executive director of Scientists Without Borders , an organization with an online platform that connects scientists and laypeople to combat poverty in developing countries. Kristen Titus is executive director of Girls Who Code , which aims to arm high school girls with tech skills and resources. Before that, she worked at Jumo, a social network that matched people with causes. We asked them to discuss the difficulties of using technology platforms to address social causes.

Shaifali Puri: We try to engage people around collaboration–platform-enhanced collaboration. We had been enamored with the idea that we could let users openly frame their own challenges to the community. But it was harder for them than we thought. Our users moved us to a Q&A format, like a Quora, which allows them to get information they need, but also to contribute by saying “I really like this answer.” The call to action was simpler and the rewards higher. People like weighing in. It was a wonderful lesson for us. We can’t push users to get involved in the way that we want. We have to trust them.

“WE HAVE TO ASK OURSELVES, ARE WE NEEDED? ARE WE REQUIRED? AND ARE WE THE BEST PEOPLE TO BE DOING WHAT WE ARE SEEKING TO DO?”

Kristen Titus: We found very early on at Jumo that content was the key to engagement. We watched Quora closely, and the Q&A model does make such sense, because the barrier to entry is so low.

PURI: Otherwise you lose people so quickly. If people come in looking for something and don’t find it, it becomes really hard. So you have to give them some kind of clear, intuitive, and gratifying call to action. That gives people a much more natural point of entry. They’re bringing a problem which can translate into a question.

TITUS: What does that call to action look like?

PURI: Well, it depends. We’re saying to people, Don’t just press like or sign a petition. Instead we have users who are saying things like, “We are looking for a better way of doing water purification in a slum in Uganda. Here are the solutions that have been tried. Can you all think of a better way?”

TITUS: It’s that 360-feedback loop! It feeds on itself in so many ways.