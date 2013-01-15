The Art Of Dialogue

Wendy Kopp and Ross Perot, Ron Johnson and Michael Graves, Steve Jobs and Ed Catmull: When these folks first started talking, they didn’t know they were headed somewhere historic. They were just having a conversation. Half a century into the world of the semiconductor, a half-dozen years into the age of Twitter, there’s still nothing like a good talk for stimulating innovation. Welcome to our User’s Guide to the World of Modern Dialogue.

10 Conversations That Changed Our World

Starring the six folks above, as well as Mark Zuckerberg, Howard Schultz, and more.

How To…

Seventeen ways to make your workplace chatter inspirational.

Building A Better Brainstorm

Advice from the experts both dead and alive.

The Zen Master Of Silicon Valley Chatter

The nonstop talkathon of startup wizard Kevin Rose.

Can You Hear Me Now?

In which brands try to speak to humans.

How To Talk Good: A Conversation With Lena Dunham And Judd Apatow