Google, Apple, Nokia, And The Quest For The Perfect Map

Everyone has at least one mapping fiasco story–“and then I turned right, right into a swamp!”–and Brian McClendon, VP of Google’s mapping division, has heard them all. People can’t resist sharing them, even though the misadventure is never as wacky as the storyteller thinks it is. When I tell him my tale of directional woe, he sighs. “We should have gotten your query right,” he replies in a weary, apologetic tone.

About six weeks before I coaxed this measure of regret out of Google Maps, Internet outrage about some glaring errors in Apple’s new Maps app had prompted CEO Tim Cook to apologize to the world. After saying he was “extremely sorry,” he vowed Apple would “keep working nonstop” until Maps lives up to the high standards customers expect of the company.

Mapping is a thankless endeavor. It’s time- and labor-intensive to traverse, capture, analyze, and present every nook and cranny of the globe. It’s also expensive. New roads, buildings, and entire cities are constantly popping up, challenging the best efforts of every mapping firm. And customers are demanding: While you’ll overlook mediocrity in other digital experiences–blurry Skype video chats, numerous incoherent conversations with Siri–when it comes to getting to the right place at the right time, failure isn’t an option. “Our problem is that people compare us to the real world,” McClendon says. “They know the real world. When we fail, it’s embarrassing. So we have this challenge where–unlike in web search–we don’t need to just give you better answers. We need to get the right answer.”

“We think there have been three big shifts in what people were asking online,” says a Nokia exec. “The next big question is ‘where,’ and that’s what we’re fighting to become, the Where company.”

Given all the headaches, why has mapping moved to the center of some of the most contentious fights in tech, including Apple’s escalating feud with Google? Mobile software competitors–Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Nokia, and a host of others–all share the same hunch that maps sit at the core of our digital future. Digital representations of the real world don’t just drive our use of smartphones and tablets; they’re also key to some promising technologies (like driverless cars) and every Uber-fied location-enabled startup. “We think there have been three big shifts in what people were asking online,” says Hans Peter Brondmo, Nokia’s head of new product innovation. “The first was ‘what’–Google won that battle. The second question was ‘who,’ and Facebook won that. The next big question is ‘where,’ and that’s what we’re fighting to become, the Where company.”

The fight means that the world is now better mapped than at any time in the history of civilization. Nokia’s cartographic wizards assert that its maps cover more countries, receive inputs from more sources (80,000 data feeds), and are updated more quickly (up to 2.4 million times a day) than those of any other service. In 2008, Google launched Ground Truth, a massive project that uses a fleet of airplanes, automobiles, and data collected from public and private agencies to create a proprietary location database of 40 countries around the world. There are product innovations such as photo-realistic 3-D maps, 360-degree panoramic views, street views, and transit and turn-by-turn directions.

But so far, these companies all seem to be doing this work on faith, hoping that someday it will pay off financially. Google, for example, won’t say how it generates revenue from mapping. Instead, it explains its interest in maps as part of the larger mission to organize the world’s information. “One-fifth of our queries ask for some kind of local component–in that way, maps have always been a part of search,” says Manik Gupta, senior product manager in charge of Ground Truth.

Then Apple exec Scott Forstall called Maps “the most beautiful, powerful mapping service ever.” When it wasn’t, he got fired. | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Maps also factor into Google’s highest-profile current and future projects. In the wake of Apple’s debacle, Google Maps has become a key selling point for choosing an Android phone over an iPhone. It’s also built into Google Now, Android’s Siri-like artificial-intelligence personal assistant. Then there’s the robotic-car project, the sci-fi specs known as Google Glass, and the opportunities in local advertising–all of which can be enhanced by improving Maps. Google may never be able to isolate the revenue coming from Maps, the way it can from, say, display advertising. But its products would likely not be as good without them.