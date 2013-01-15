How We’ll Navigate A New Connected City Of Tomorrow

7:30 A.M. RISE AND SHINE You wave a hand to kill the alarm and check the weather and Twitter–on your wall. Design firm Think Big Factory ‘s Openarch smart home pairs gesture control with digital displays. Coming Soon

7:42 A.M. TEND TO THE PLANTS

Sensors in the Openarch home also keep tabs on functions around the house. When it tells you your indoor Windowfarms gardens are parched, you trigger its watering system to provide a drink.

Ready Now

7:48 A.M. GO TO THE LOO

That guilt you felt about your waste being wasted? Gone. Scientists at the Netherlands’s Delft University of Technology created microwave-based tech that converts excrement into electricity. Now your number twos power the house.

Years Away

8:25 A.M. HEAD TO WORK

A big morning decision: your commute. Since your IBM Smarter Cities universal transit fare card is accepted by trains, buses, tollbooths, and garages, you can travel any way you want. You opt for the bus.

Coming Soon

9:07 A.M. FRESHEN UP

More power from the bathroom. As you scrub your hands at work, an ES Pipe Waterwheel connected to the sink generates energy for the office.

Years Away

11:07 A.M. AVOID THE BLUES

Despite IT issues, your disposition is sunny. Credit the Fraunhofer Institute of Silicate Research in Germany. It created a thin window coating that transmits more vitality-boosting sunlight coming into your office.

Coming Soon

11:48 A.M. LOG FACE TIME

As you end a long-distance brainstorm conducted via Anybots‘s roving teleconferencing robot, you realize how little you miss in-person meetings.

Ready Now