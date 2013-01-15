Is Yamaha’s New Label Doomed To Download?

The musical instrument giant Yamaha has launched a record label, Yamaha Entertainment Group of America, and its first full-length album drops this month. We have one question.

You know that this album will just end up on BitTorrent, right?

–Fast Company

We get that. The endgame for us is, it’s about branding and it’s about the power of who we are and the artist being able to use us for who we are. We are a very powerful marketing tool. It’s not like Converse going into the music business; it’s Yamaha going into the music business. We’re already there.

–Chris Gero, founder, Yamaha Entertainment