When Finding Love Through Online Dating, Pleasure Can Hurt Profits

Online dating may be hugely popular, but the industry has a problem: Happy customers leave and will never pay for the service again. That’s one of the issues explored in the new book Love in the Time of Algorithms, by Dan Slater (a Fast Company contributor). Here, he lays out how subscription dating sites keep love-seekers on an extended, costly mission.





Now start paying your debt! Sites spend an average of $120 in advertising to net one subscriber. With membership fees anywhere from $20 to $60 a month, the site needs you to stick around a while to recoup that loss.





Or are they? Sites send emails saying lots of members are reading your profile. But uh-oh: New users are often told that, even when nobody’s looking.





But they’re just ghosts. Sites make it difficult to delete profiles so that the potential dating pool for active members looks larger than it really is. The industry calls it “date bait.”