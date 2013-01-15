Pop Quiz: Spot The Fake Vending Machine

Vending machines have always been single-serving–a can of Coke or bag of Fritos. But now companies are stuffing those machines with some surprising things. Three of these below are real. Which one isn’t?





Pizza slice!

The Let’s Pizza machine, launched in Atlanta this winter, uses 700-degree infrared rays to heat just-made custom pies in less than three minutes.





Cupcake!

More than a dozen flavors are dispensed at Sprinkles‘ “Cupcake ATM” in Beverly Hills; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and Houston. Honey Boo Boo is a fan.





Jar o’ mayo!

At Brooklyn co-ops, Empire Mayonnaise‘s machines prep jars–from lime pickle to white cheddar to Vadouvan–with a robotic whisk.