Amtrak Puts The Brakes On Inefficient Braking

Regenerative braking is a huge selling point of hybrid vehicles. It means, essentially, that energy lost during braking is used to recharge the battery. Sounds so efficient–but not next to Amtrak’s new, electric ACS64, built by Siemans AG. A six-year rollout of 70 new trains begins now, replacing old engines along the Northeast Corridor and showing what real regenerative braking can do. Get jealous, Prius owners.

During braking, 100% of energy is saved. It’s fed back into the railway’s electrification

system, which is big enough to absorb all that juice.

Peak Horsepower: 10,000

Motor Runs On: More than 6.4 megawatts, equivalent to the power needed for five Super Walmarts

Cost: $6,657,143 (based on Amtrak’s paying $466 million for 70 locomotives)

Excuse for being late:“AMTRAAAAK!!!!!”

During braking, 30% of energy is saved. The small battery can only absorb that much during the car’s short bursts of braking.