The Recommender: Avner Ronen, Kelsey Falter, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Kelsey Falter, Founder, PopTip Quirky.com: “Understanding crowd decision making and predicting success of a product is fascinating to me. Quirky has been awesome to learn from.”

Arrested Development:

“In gearing up for a new season in the spring, I’ve been catching up on the humor now. It’s incredible to see how online streaming video has transformed series watching. The old way of having episode recaps is no longer.”





Krista Donaldson CEO, D-Rev

AutoRap: “For other people who like to amuse themselves, this app lets you bust a jam of your own from a spoken sentence.”

Infogr.am: “I’m loving the infographics revolution and especially being able to create them. Tools like this give you an idea of what you can do with all the data.”





Alison Gianotto, VP of technology, Noise

FlowingData.com: “Data is beautiful, and the ability to convey large amounts of it in a way that is compelling, comprehensible, and instantly powerful is of constant inspiration to me. The gorgeous marriage of tech and creative that we’ve seen in the field in the past five years is breathtaking to me, and I can’t wait to see where it goes next.”