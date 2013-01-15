Reader’s Feedback: November 2012

In “Secrets of the Flux Leader,” editor-in-chief Robert Safian dove deeper into what drives the career-changing, ever-flexible leaders known as Generation Flux. It seemed like readers had a lot to say, so we kept the discussion going on social networking site Branch . Here’s some of what happened.

Nick Tasler:

When the spirit of collaboration doesn’t win out, can you still create change with colleagues who aren’t open to it?

Tom McCallum, coach, Shirlaws Business Coaching:

@Nick, consider the value of an organization deciding that open collaboration is key to their culture. If that is in place, those who don’t align will either change, leave, or be asked to leave.

Robert Safian, editor-in-chief, Fast Company:

The key is balance. Having some colleagues who are less open to change is good, as a counterweight.

Adrian Maciburko:

All good product ideas eventually find themselves competing in clusters. So what’s the right approach before making a large product change? If a large tech company enters the cluster, radical change may be necessary.

David Lidsky, deputy editor, Fast Company:

The best use of a pivot is to make yourself distinctive as @Adrian was discussing. In today’s culture, where there are 100 brands of breakfast cereal in every aisle of everything in life, being distinctive–as a company, as a professional–is everything.

Tyler Gray, editorial director, FastCompany.com:

Cloud and mobility talk typically focuses on tech, but it’s really humans’ willingness to be flexible (Flux-able?) that has powered the mobile revolution. Part of GenFlux is putting together a diverse quiver of skills that can also be accessed on the go.