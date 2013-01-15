GM, Intel, Frito-Lay, And Salesforce On Finding Ideas And Keeping Them Interesting

“For us, there was a gap that existed, and it was very difficult to cross. The secret is to bring the teams together for an extended period of time–sometimes for as long as two years. The researchers and developers have a new appreciation for one another’s strengths and weaknesses.” -Justin Rattner, chief technology officer, Intel





“Trust your consumer. Sometimes giving up control is one of the best things you can do for generating loyalty. The future of marketing isn’t getting people to buy your brand, but to buy into your brand.”

-Anindita Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, Frito-Lay North America





“One way is by reaching out to young students and nonautomotive industry leaders to identify new processes, styling trends, emerging transportation needs, and socioeconomic factors that help us realize technology’s full potential.”

-Mary Barra, senior vice president, global product development, GM





“Get to know all the companies in the space. In the area of cloud marketing, we’ve seen the emergence of a lot of fantastic companies that are helping marketers reach their customers by listening to traffic on social sites. We talked to 20 different companies before we bought Radian6 and Buddy Media.”

-George Hu, chief operating officer, Salesforce.com