Send The Trend’s Divya Gugnani On Avoiding A Post-Acquisition Idea Slump

Preserve the culture. “Negotiate the environment and team structure that you think ideas are going to flourish in. Our office is the same exact office we had before we got acquired. Same Ikea desks, same team lunchroom, same birthday traditions.”

Invest in talent that will stay for the long haul. “Someone once told me, ‘Hire people who act like founders.’ Our goal has always been to hire people whose skills will scale alongside our business.”