MarsBling: Jewelry Based On The Mars Curiosity Rover

A new shop on Etsy is selling Mars rover-themed jewelry. MarsBling, run by Colorado-based science journalist Susanna Speier, sells pendant necklaces based on the martian rover. The jewelry line, according to Speier, tells the Mars Curiosity story “through photo pendant[s] made with images sourced from the Jet Propulsion Lab Mars Science Laboratory photo journal.”
Prices hover in the $18-$30 range. MarsBling is just one member of a growing community of science-themed jewlery vendors on Etsy; the online marketplace also has a separate geekery section.