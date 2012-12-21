Crowdsourcing Medical Journals

The move towards free, crowdsourced academic journals continues. A Palo Alto-based team launched Cureus, a new online medical journal, this week. Cureus offers physicians an opportunity to publish papers online for a mass audience while retaining copyrights, unlike traditional journals. Creator John Adler, a Stanford neurosurgeon, told the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Victoria Colliver that “we’re trying to take the huge revolution in communication and blend it with the medical world […] Medical journals are still stuck in this 200-year-old paradigm.”