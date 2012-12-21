Facing User Revolt, Instagram Changes Course On TOS

Well, that was fast . (Yes, yes, as fast as sharing a rad photo of a sunset.)

Earlier this week Facebook’s photo-sharing service, Instagram, caused a major freak-out when it announced upcoming changes to its privacy and terms of service policies that suggested that the company could sell user photos to advertisers without seeking permission, offering payment, or even notifying the pic-taker.

So last night Instagram’s CEO Kevin Systrom, facing a user exodus to other, competing sharing services (including by popular brands), reassured Instagramers that they own all their photos. He apoligized for all the confusion and closed by saying: “I’m proud that Instagram has a community that feels so strongly about a product we all love.”

That’s one way of putting it.

[Image: Photo by Kit Eaton, using 100 Cameras]

Do you plan to keep using Instagram–or are you ready to move on to another service?