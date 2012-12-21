Is HTC Building Windows Tablets?

HTC hasn’t been doing so well in the battle against rival Android makers and Apple’s iPhone, and recently in October it posted a record drop in quarterly profits–slipping down 48% as its smartphone market share sank from 10.7% in the second quarter 2011 to 5.8% for the same period in 2012. Now the firm is said to be trying a radically different strategy, competing in the Apple-dominated tablet market. It’s also not going the usual Android route, adopting Microsoft’s low-end Windows RT tablet operating system instead.
That would place HTC in competition with MS’s own Surface tablets and other big names like Sony. To add some uniqueness HTC is going to release a 12-inch tablet that’s bigger than most in the market, and the first Windows RT-powered 7-inch tablet that competes against Google’s Nexus 7 and Apple’s iPad Mini.
[Image: Flickr user John.Karakatsanis]