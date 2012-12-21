Is HTC Building Windows Tablets?

HTC hasn’t been doing so well in the battle against rival Android makers and Apple’s iPhone, and recently in October it posted a record drop in quarterly profits–slipping down 48% as its smartphone market share sank from 10.7% in the second quarter 2011 to 5.8% for the same period in 2012. Now the firm is said to be trying a radically different strategy, competing in the Apple-dominated tablet market. It’s also not going the usual Android route, adopting Microsoft’s low-end Windows RT tablet operating system instead.