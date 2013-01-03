How Patagonia Found Opportunity In Crisis

In The Responsible Company , Yvon Chouinard and I argue that the exercise of responsibility in economic life is essentially a human right and deep calling. We make the case that companies, to be successful in all important ways in a time of environmental crisis and economic sea change, must enlarge their idea of responsibility, to include all that is done by a business or done on its behalf throughout the supply chain. We identify five elements or areas of responsibility, four of them familiar: to a company’s economic health, its employees, customers, and communities (broadly defined). To these we add a fifth element of responsibility to nature, which our economic activity harms in ways we do not yet know how to remedy. At minimum, we need a widely accepted, better than anecdotal “triple bottom line” cost accounting that charges business back for harm done without penalty to the natural and social commons.

Though the need for deep change is urgent, culture changes slowly except in wartime or in the face of a widely recognized threat to human health. Nevertheless, leaders own the pulpit and have the ear and eye of those whose lives their actions affect. And leaders, more than their brethren, have the wherewithal to bring people to the table, overcome resistance to new ideas, and clarify for others a worthy goal they might not yet be able to see.

Effective leaders also have the habit of recognition that every crisis, as Paul Hawken has said, is an opportunity in drag, that enlarging a company’s sense of responsibility also improves its responsiveness both to threats and opportunities, forges connections that may not otherwise have been made or recognized, makes the culture more intelligent, and occasions the opportunity for new sales or lower costs.

Greening in three steps

Daniel Goleman has come up with a useful creed every leader who recognizes the need should know by heart: Know your impacts, favor improvement, share what you learn. A leader seeking to lighten a company’s adverse social and environmental impact must understand what harms are caused both directly by the company and on its behalf within the supply chain. Engage your team, with as broad participation as possible, to find out the worst things your company does, what costs it the most in profit, what most risks its reputation, and what will be the easiest to correct.

Getting started

The easiest problems for your company to correct may seem complex to another, depending on what the culture values most, whether its bias is for innovation or safety. Address what you suspect you already know. What nags at you the most whenever you hear about it or see its consequences? What is it that your company will be good at getting done? If you cannot by fiat command a deep cultural change you can, by drawing on your company’s cultural strengths, at least accomplish a controlled drift.

Identify priorities as a team

Next, get your people together to name their own priorities for improvement. Decide what should be done first, how much time and money can be spent on it, and how many people will be involved. Define what success looks like: then boil that down to one page you can widely circulate among your team. Once you’ve figured out what improvements you want to make, where you can draw on your company’s greatest strengths, take the fewest risks (or, occasionally, the boldest), save the most money, and create the most opportunity, go for it.

Learn from others

You can take advantage of work pioneered by others. For our book, we drew on work done by B Corporation, Napa Green, and others to create our own extensive, 25-page checklist of things that can be done within each of the five elements of responsibility. (This checklist can be downloaded at no cost from Patagonia.com; search The Responsible Company). Most businesses of any size that make things, or have things made, have now undertaken some form of life-cycle assessment (LCA) of their products to help improve product quality, and thereby reduce cost and waste. More businesses each year dedicate staff to sustainability practices.