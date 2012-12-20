Jack Dorsey, Sean Parker, And More Will Honor Sandy Hook Victims With A Moment Of Internet Silence

Tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. EST, more than 100,000 people from across the country will be taking a five-minute pause from the Internet to observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shootings. Celebrities such as Ryan Seacrest and thought leaders such as Jack Dorsey and Ron Conway have made the pledge at a causes.com campaign.
The campaign is currently using the Twitter hashtag #momentforSandyHook to spread the word, and is also offering digital Moment of Silence badges for bloggers and others to put on their sites.