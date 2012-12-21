Why Netflix Shouldn’t Back Down From The SEC

Under Chairman Mary Schapiro, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has done a Herculean job of moving from what was becoming an increasingly irrelevant and antiquated government agency to one that is again an essential element of our body capital . All indications are that Elisse Walter will continue the commission’s transition into the 21st Century unabated.

But when it comes to social media, Regulation FD, and what constitutes a “public” disclosure, it’s hard to see the SEC as anything but a typewriter-driven bureaucracy. There’s a very good chance that the courts will scold the Commission’s Luddite views if their case against Netflix ever goes to trial.

Earlier this month, Netflix received a dreaded Wells Notice over the alleged posting of material information to CEO Reed Hastings’ public Facebook page in July 2012. The SEC enforcement staff believes that Mr. Hastings broke with Reg FD when he posted a 43-word message about the one billion hours of video subscribers accessed in June of 2012. Already, a number of pundits–The Wall Street Journal’s Holman Jenkins, in particular–have questioned the wisdom of the enforcement staff’s decision to classify Hastings’ social media activity as anything but public. Those pundits aren’t alone.

“If I were advising Netflix, I would tell the company to tell the SEC to bring it on,” says Neil Eggleston, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP who has defended a number of high-profile companies and individuals entangled in regulatory enforcement matters. “It seems to me that this is a misguided attempt at regulation through enforcement that is entirely divorced from the origins of Reg FD. The rule was put in place to prevent selective disclosure of material information to certain analysts, thereby providing them an unfair market advantage. Moreover, Reg FD only requires that material information be publically disseminated; it does not mandate how that information should be publically disseminated.

“Thus, to say that a Facebook post to 245,000 followers breaks with Reg FD is a stretch. This is not a case of targeted dissemination and if Netflix makes that case in court, I think it will win.”

Mr. Eggleston’s insights hit the nail on the head in an age when social media have fundamentally changed how public companies communicate with the marketplace. Does anyone believe that Netflix’s 10-Q or 8-K filings are as widely read as Mr. Hastings’ Facebook page? Does a traditional news release (the SEC’s preferred communications channel) have the viral allure of a tweet of a popular CEO?

The answer to both questions is a resounding no. And, as such, the SEC’s case against Mr. Hastings and Netflix represents a tremendous opportunity to finally open the flood gates for the entire sphere of public companies seeking new ways to hasten the speed and expand the reach of their key financial messages. After all, one could easily argue that Mr. Hastings stands for full and fair disclosure while the SEC demands allegiance to the telegraph in the age of the Internet.