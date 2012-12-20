10 Most Popular Stories Of The Year: Scorsese’s Films, Missile Tracking NBA Cameras, And More



1. Will Apple’s Tacky Software-Design Philosophy Cause A Revolt?

Co.Design

Skeuomorphism became a hot topic this year when the masses groaned at Apple’s lack of UI innovation.

2. Martin Scorsese’s Film School: The 85 Films You Need To See To Know Anything About Film

Co.Create

Martin Scorsese schools us on the best pictures of all time.

3. Moneyball 2.0: How Missile Tracking Cameras Are Remaking The NBA

Co.Design

High-tech cameras aim to change the way big data is used in the NBA. Oklahoma City is hoping KD can be an even more efficient assassin.

4. MIT’s Freaky Non-Stick Coating Keeps Ketchup Flowing

Co.Exist

MIT has turned their brilliance toward an age old problem–the last remnants of the ketchup bottle. This slippery coating will help you eke out that last drop.

5. The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes

Fast Company

Fast Company uncovered some “lost” Steve Jobs tapes earlier this year. Read on to catch a glimpse of the man before the legend.

6. A Student’s Smart Microsoft Rebranding Is Better Than The Real Thing

Co.Design

This story made quite a splash earlier this year when a student rebranded Microsoft’s dizzying array of products.

7. Meet The League Of Extraordinary Women: 60 Influencers Who Are Changing The World

Fast Company

Meet some of the most influential women in the world.

8. Meetings Are A Skill You Can Master, And Steve Jobs Taught Me How

Co.Design

Learn to run a meeting like Steve Jobs, just make sure you alert your HR department beforehand.

9. 4 Lessons In Creativity From John Cleese

Co.Create

John Cleese explains how to cultivate creativity.

10. How Speeding The “Most Important Algorithm Of Our Lifetime” Could Change This Modern World

Fast Company

FFTs (Fast Fourier Transforms) could have a profound impact on our modern computing world. Here's why.