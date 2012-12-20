Japanese Firm Introduces The Satis, An Android App-Controlled Toilet

As we reach the end of 2012 and look forward to what 2013 will bring us, we must turn eastwards. At least, for this shining beacon of innovation–in the world of lavatories, as my mum calls it. Japanese firm Lixil has just launched a smartphone-friendly toilet that you control via its very own Android app (presumably, an iOS-powered version is in the pipeline). The Satis, which arrives in February 2013, allows its user to perform all sorts of Thunderbox magic without having to turn round while in a sitting position–as long as your Bluetooth connection is working, that is.