Follow This: 16 Twitter Stars To Add To Your Feed Now

If your Twitter feed is scrolling by fast and furious, and yet there’s nothing to read, make you laugh, or teach you something new, it’s high time to infuse it with some fresh voices. It’s one of the easiest ways to set yourself up for a more informed and entertaining year in 2013.
So Fast Company editors put their heads together and compiled some of our favorite feeds. Here’s who to follow in 2013 if you want to:
Change The World
If you’re looking for a place to get involved, New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof has plenty of ideas for you. Engaging his audience with empathy, the globe-trotting advocate for justice compels readers to get involved with dire–and worthy–causes.
Laugh With The CEO/Standup/Sage
Jittery genius Box CEO Aaron Levie’s Twitter feed is one of the most entertaining things to read on the Internet. “Every time someone says your idea won’t work, just remember they also said that to the guy who came up with the typewriter,” he tweeted earlier this month. Take that, haters!
Read Fiction In 140 Characters
The fictional Fathom Butterfly, created by author Josh Gosfield, is a notorious beauty queen, showgirl, porn star, felon, and feminist filmmaker who is constantly proving that Twitter is an excellent storytelling medium.
Be Better At Being Happy
Gretchen Rubin, author of the The Happiness Project, puts out a steady drumbeat of optimism and useful tips for becoming a happier version of yourself.
Work And Play Smarter
The key to satisfaction in your career and in your life is learning how to spend–your money, your time, your energy–most effectively. Work-life balance guru Laura Vanderkam helps you figure that out.
Find Inspiration
Filmmaker and Webby Awards founder Tiffany Shlain is quirky, inspirational, and full of interesting facts.
Get Globally Informed
Pierre Omidyar of Omidyar Network, a philanthropic investment firm, retweets links on what he calls the “peer news/civil beat.”
Keep Up With Syria
Former Middle East reporter Lara Setrakian is a go-to source for information coming out of Syria. She’s also disrupting the news industry with her startup, Syria Deeply.
Imagine Innovation
Thrive Labs’ self-proclaimed “visioner” Priya Parker’s Twitter feed is a stream of deep innovation inspiration.
Discover An Alternative Front Page
Responsible in large part for the Second Coming of Digg, the social bookmarking site’s 27-year-old editorial director David Weiner’s Twitter account is a one-man news feed chronicling the day’s big events, punctuated regularly with his comedic one-liners.
Get a Crash Course In Media
If you want to be close to the media, you need to understand the media. CNN producer Jason Samuels‘ Twitter feed is like a daily crash course on the state of the industry.
Geek Out
The Wall Street Journal programmer Jeremy Singer-Vine’s Twitter feed is littered with links to geeky ephemera.
Fine-Tine Your Pitch
Startup advisor, entrepreneur, tech journalist, and founder of PitchTo Wayne Sutton aims to “help investors make smarter decisions and entrepreneurs make exceptional pitches.”
Uncover News For Deep Thinkers
New Yorker staff writer David Grann offers thoughtful curation and commentary on domestic news.
Be In On The Joke
Weeds actor Romany Malco poses thoughtful questions and compelling insights. Sometimes wickedly funny, he reserves most of his humor for @tijuanajackson.
Wrap Your Mind Around Something Different
Penguin publicity manager and Publishing Genius author Melissa Broder’s alter ego lives on Twitter, where each beautiful, neurotic, self-effacing line accumulates in a never-ending poem. Go here when you need to shake your brain up.
[Image: Flickr user Thomas]