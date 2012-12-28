Follow This: 16 Twitter Stars To Add To Your Feed Now

If your Twitter feed is scrolling by fast and furious, and yet there’s nothing to read, make you laugh, or teach you something new, it’s high time to infuse it with some fresh voices. It’s one of the easiest ways to set yourself up for a more informed and entertaining year in 2013.

So Fast Company editors put their heads together and compiled some of our favorite feeds. Here’s who to follow in 2013 if you want to:

If you’re looking for a place to get involved, New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof has plenty of ideas for you. Engaging his audience with empathy, the globe-trotting advocate for justice compels readers to get involved with dire–and worthy–causes.

Jittery genius Box CEO Aaron Levie’s Twitter feed is one of the most entertaining things to read on the Internet. “Every time someone says your idea won’t work, just remember they also said that to the guy who came up with the typewriter,” he tweeted earlier this month. Take that, haters!

The fictional Fathom Butterfly, created by author Josh Gosfield, is a notorious beauty queen, showgirl, porn star, felon, and feminist filmmaker who is constantly proving that Twitter is an excellent storytelling medium.

Gretchen Rubin, author of the The Happiness Project, puts out a steady drumbeat of optimism and useful tips for becoming a happier version of yourself.

The key to satisfaction in your career and in your life is learning how to spend–your money, your time, your energy–most effectively. Work-life balance guru Laura Vanderkam helps you figure that out.