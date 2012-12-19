Google Car Instagrammer Lands On Street View

Julia Kaganskiy , an editor at The Creator’s Project (and one of Fast Company’s Most Influential Women in Technology in 2011 ), was visiting London when she spotted what looked like a Google-owned car with a conspicuous roof-mounted camera for taking street view photographs.

She took a photo of the elusive specimen and posted it to her Instagram feed. Meanwhile, it looks like Google was scoping her out too. This Google Street View shot near The Hackney Pearl seems to have captured a lady holding a smartphone, which Kaganskiy says is her.

I’m on the Google Streetviews! goo.gl/maps/fjXC0 Hanging in Hackney w/ @memotv and @obviousjim. My shot of the car: bit.ly/WoXoZw — Julia Kaganskiy (@juliaxgulia) December 19, 2012

[Image: Julia Kagianskiy]