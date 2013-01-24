On StageIt, Watch A Live Concert From Your Living Room

To the super fan, a music artist’s Facebook page or Twitter account are much more than places to check in for their next tour date. Increasingly, they also act as portals into the lives of our favorite performers when they’re not on stage. Seeing photos and tweets and updates that capture moments at home, in a greenroom, or on a tour bus feels like we’re being let in on a secret, and we always want more.

That intimacy is what artist-turned-entrepreneur Evan Lowenstein is trying to capture with StageIt, an online platform that lets artists webcast live, impromptu mini-concerts from wherever they are, that fans can stream at home.

Now, Lowenstein is eyeing a bigger audience in a new deal with country music label Warner Music Nashville, which represents artists such as Blake Shelton and Hunter Hayes. Each month, one to two Warner Music artists will perform web concerts on the label’s site in a new series called “Live From Music Row,” powered by StageIt.

Artists on StageIt can choose their own date, ticket price, and set length–usually about a half-hour. And because playing a StageIt show requires nothing more than a webcam-equipped computer, a mic, and an Internet connection, artists can perform from anywhere, whether they’re on a tour bus before a concert or in their living room.

“We’ve turned downtime into a revenue stream,” Lowenstein says. “We said, ‘Hey, let’s capitalize on the connectivity of the Internet to deliver these micro moments that might not matter to you, but are huge to a fan.”

Any mid-20s woman worth her weight in “Dawson’s Creek” episodes will recognize Lowenstein as one half of the ’90s twin duo, Evan & Jaron. If there’s anyone who understands how much personal connections mean to a super fan, Lowenstein says, it’s him.

“There’s no place in the world where I can show my appreciation to an artist and they can know it’s me,” he says. “When I buy a Lady Gaga record, she has no idea I exist. When I pay for the $1,500 package to a Katy Perry show in the front row, Katy Perry has no idea I exist.”