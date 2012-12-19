The GPS-Tracked Life Cycle of Garbage

A New York-based techie’s new product uses mobile phone location data to track the path of garbage from trash bin to landfill. Nicholas Johnson’s Life of Trash is a CartoDB-based web and app project which tracks a throwaway cellphone, using location data, in real time from a Williamsburg, Brooklyn garbage can to its final destination.
The goal of the project, according to Johnson, is to “follow the path of trash after we throw it away.” CartoDB is a dynamic open-source data mapping service which lets users make content-rich, interactive maps.