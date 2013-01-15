How 360 Branding Can Transform Your Company

When Randy Paynter was 11 years old, he traveled with his ornithologist dad up the Amazon River. The richness and diversity of wildlife, vegetation and people of the deep jungle made a lasting impression. He was concerned about the destruction of the Amazonian rain forests and wanted to do something to help. With the advent of the Internet, he found a way. He started a website called Care2 that would bring social activists together to make a difference in the world.

Over time, the website became the number-one petition site in the world. However, it added so many community features, e-cards, healthy and green living content, and news feeds that it eventually became cluttered and hard to navigate. The company had lost its way in how to define and express its brand. This caused market confusion and hampered Care2’s efforts to grow its membership and its revenue base.

When I was brought in to help the company, it had something no other competitor could boast: Care2 was the world’s largest and most trusted social action network. Care2 needed to claim and establish this leadership position.

Its brand promise was enabling members to

Feel good about taking social action in a friendly community.

Make informed choices affecting your health, sustainability and the world.

The original Care2 logo was designed in four colors and incorporated an endangered Amazon tree frog with bulging orange eyes. The green frog overemphasized Care2’s environmental roots and appealed more to men than to the women, who made up the larger share of the membership.





Energy Energy Design, a visual branding firm headed by Creative Director Leslie Guidice, partnered with me on the Care2 project. Energy Energy redesigned the company logo and the website to underscore the new brand message. In the new four-color design, butterflies rise out of the logotype to symbolize how individual actions can lead to profound change. According to Care2, the “butterfly effect” in physics references “the flap of a butterfly’s wings in the Brazilian rain forest, that moves the air, that redirects the breeze, that alters the wind, and eventually leads to a hurricane moving up the east coast of America.” For years, Care2 had given butterfly symbols to members each time they took social actions. Therefore butterflies, which are women-friendly and evoke community better than a lone frog, became the new symbol for Care2.





Care2’s brand finally made sense, and CEO Randy Paynter felt empowered by the alignment with the company’s history and its current vision. The CEO went to Care2 employees before telling the rest of the world about the rebranding. He wanted employees to know that branding, which goes far beyond the visual design, starts with the company’s soul and is demonstrated through it’s actions. He said to his staff during the internal launch: